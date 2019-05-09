See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Emad Aziz, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emad Aziz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Aziz works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-2964
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    St Lukes Hospital
    1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-4017
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    University Medical Practice Associates
    411 W 114th St # Clinich, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-2400
  4
    University Medical Practice Associates
    425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Long QT Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
Familial Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Implantable Loop Recorder
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Multifocal Premature Beats
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2019
    Excellent and bright Doctor
    — May 09, 2019
    About Dr. Emad Aziz, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568745016
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roosevelt St Luke's Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emad Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aziz’s profile.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

