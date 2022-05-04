See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD

Pain Management
5 (176)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School

Dr. Attallah-Wasif works at OKLAHOMA CHRONIC PAIN SPECIALISTS, TULSA, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
10 (151)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Chronic Pain Specialists, Tulsa, Ok
    10124 S Sheridan Rd Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 935-3240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Attallah-Wasif?

    May 04, 2022
    Dr. Wasif is an extraordinary and amazing physician!! As well and extraordinary human being!! This doctor is like no other I've seen in his field over the last twenty six years. He truly cares and goes above and beyond even though he didn't have to. He went out of his way to do a procedure on me to perform a nerve block for an acute injury. He did this even though he actually lost money on the procedure due to the specific unique needle was very expensive and he did it anyway. This doctor is a diamond in the rough so to speak and I am so ever grateful, proud, and lucky to be his patient. His office staff Amanda and Michelle are just incredible to say the very least. Thank you for your dedication and care my friend you are so very very special!!!!
    NuttyIrishman317 — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Attallah-Wasif to family and friends

    Dr. Attallah-Wasif's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Attallah-Wasif

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD.

    About Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851581185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attallah-Wasif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Attallah-Wasif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attallah-Wasif works at OKLAHOMA CHRONIC PAIN SPECIALISTS, TULSA, OK in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Attallah-Wasif’s profile.

    Dr. Attallah-Wasif has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attallah-Wasif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Attallah-Wasif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attallah-Wasif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attallah-Wasif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attallah-Wasif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.