Dr. Emad Abuhamda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Placerville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Marshall Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Abuhamda works at Marshall Medical Center in Placerville, CA with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL and Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.