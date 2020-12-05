Dr. Emad Abuhamda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuhamda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- CA
- Placerville
- Dr. Emad Abuhamda, MD
Dr. Emad Abuhamda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emad Abuhamda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Placerville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Marshall Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Abuhamda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marshall Medical Center1100 Marshall Way, Placerville, CA 95667 Directions (916) 863-1234
-
2
Ft Lauderdale Office1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 201, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 928-1778
-
3
Southeast Gastroenterology1723 Broadway St Ste 220, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 331-7910
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Pouchitis
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuhamda?
Intelligent and knowledgeable in his field. Accommodating and caring. Wouldn't go anywhere else for my procedures!
About Dr. Emad Abuhamda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649228099
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Arkansas
- University of Jordan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuhamda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abuhamda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abuhamda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuhamda works at
Dr. Abuhamda has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuhamda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abuhamda speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuhamda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuhamda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuhamda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuhamda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.