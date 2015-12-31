Overview

Dr. Elzbieta Wirkowski, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University Of Warsaw, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Wirkowski works at Winthrop Neurology Faculty Practice in Mineola, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.