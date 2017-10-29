Overview

Dr. Elzbieta McMurtrie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Karol Marcinkowski Medical Academy and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McMurtrie works at San Antonio Kidney in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.