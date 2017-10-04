Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godlewska-Janusz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD
Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Kang Lee and Lee Allergy/Peds2177 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-7007
- 2 1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 120, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 549-7007
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
I would highly recommend Dr. Janusz! She is friendly, kind, with wonderful bedside manner. She really put my husband and I at ease with her feedback and medical advice. She is very responsive even during after hours which I am very grateful for. My daughter loves her and so do I, again I would highly recommend this physician
- Pediatrics
- English, Polish
Dr. Godlewska-Janusz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godlewska-Janusz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godlewska-Janusz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godlewska-Janusz speaks Polish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Godlewska-Janusz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godlewska-Janusz.
