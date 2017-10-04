See All Pediatricians in Edison, NJ
Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. 

Dr. Godlewska-Janusz works at Kang Lee and Lee Allergy/Peds in Edison, NJ with other offices in Rahway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kang Lee and Lee Allergy/Peds
    2177 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 549-7007
    1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 120, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 549-7007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Reflux Esophagitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2017
    I would highly recommend Dr. Janusz! She is friendly, kind, with wonderful bedside manner. She really put my husband and I at ease with her feedback and medical advice. She is very responsive even during after hours which I am very grateful for. My daughter loves her and so do I, again I would highly recommend this physician
    Carteret, NJ — Oct 04, 2017
    About Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1326235441
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elzbieta Godlewska-Janusz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godlewska-Janusz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godlewska-Janusz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Godlewska-Janusz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godlewska-Janusz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godlewska-Janusz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godlewska-Janusz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

