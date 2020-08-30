Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasconcellos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from Universidade De Brasilia, Faculdade De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Vasconcellos works at
Locations
WeMind Institute3850 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 671-3654
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best neurologist we have ever worked with. Dr. Vasconcellos and her staff are so understanding, helpful, and knowledgeable. Dr. Vasconcellos goes out of her way to help us with anything we need. She is very easy to get a hold of, even after hours or on the weekends. And that is a HUGE peace of mind. I can not recommend her enough.
About Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Universidade De Brasilia, Faculdade De Ciencias Da Saude
- University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil
- Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasconcellos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasconcellos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasconcellos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasconcellos speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasconcellos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasconcellos.
