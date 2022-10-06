Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyshko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Locations
Preferred Foot and Ankle Center, PC4 Rose Ave, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 355-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tyshko is very very caring and very professional. I have a lot of problems and dr Tyshko is resolving all my problems very professional. She has a great personality. Dr Tyshki is very talented. Her stuff is amazing, very friendly. She is 5 star doctor.
About Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Mongolian, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1316387608
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyshko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyshko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyshko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyshko speaks Mongolian, Russian and Ukrainian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyshko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyshko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyshko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyshko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.