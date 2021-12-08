Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Robinson Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4400
-
2
Lake area OBGYN associates7941 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-7941
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson Jr?
This is really easy! He is 10 stars in my book! He’s been the Best Dr in my life time! I really trusted my life to Dr Robinson back in 2009. He saved my life and I will always be grateful. I don’t know who I’ll go now that he is retiring, but will take his advice tomorrow! I’ll see him one more time after my eye surgery, prob cry, but give him a big long hug and wish him well. I will take any advice he has for me. No one will hold my trust as much as I trusted him over the last 12 yrs. I wish you all the best and a restful happy retirement with many enjoyable time at your farm in Deadwood!!! May you enjoy your cows & hunting. Enjoy your family & travels! WA & I hope to see you soon! Carthage is just Down the road! Just wish you could have met my son Shannon. He’s an ER charge nurse & a big hunter & knows Deadwood well. I wish you all the best and a restful happy retirement with many enjoyable times @ your farm Robbie & WA Wedgeworth
About Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346235587
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson Jr works at
Dr. Robinson Jr has seen patients for Cervicitis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.