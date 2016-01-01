Dr. Elyssa Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elyssa Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Elyssa Rosenthal, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 837-1642
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elyssa Rosenthal, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1225007560
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
