See All Allergists & Immunologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Sinclair works at Dr Elysee Sinclair MD in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Elysee Sinclair MD
    10167 NW 31st St Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dr Elysee Sinclair MD
    1230 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Pollen Allergy
Acute Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Pollen Allergy
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sinclair?

    Apr 26, 2019
    Dr sinclair and office staff are great always accommodating.Been going there for over a year ,They are very nice and caring
    — Apr 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sinclair to family and friends

    Dr. Sinclair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sinclair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD.

    About Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104890649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Postnasal Drip and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.