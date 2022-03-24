Dr. Elyse Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elyse Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elyse Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-1312
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She helped us with the diagnosis and speedy stabilization of a neurological disease and has a great bedside manner. Also, she has a great intellectual grasp of her specialty.
About Dr. Elyse Singer, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528085099
Education & Certifications
- Nidr Nih
- University Of California Los Angeles|Wadsworth Va Hospital UCLA
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
