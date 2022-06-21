See All Dermatologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY- Health Science Center at Brooklyn (Formerly Downstate Medical Center) and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Rafal works at Elyse Rafal MD in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elyse S Rafal M D P C.
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 22A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Acne
Dermatitis

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Jun 21, 2022
    Went for fillers, Dr. Rafal has the magic touch. I'm 65, I look and feel better about myself. Dr. Rafal genuinely cares about her patients, I look natural not fake.
    Mrs. Thankyou — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477515781
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mich Med School
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • SUNY- Health Science Center at Brooklyn (Formerly Downstate Medical Center)
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafal has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

