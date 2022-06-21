Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY- Health Science Center at Brooklyn (Formerly Downstate Medical Center) and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Elyse S Rafal M D P C.2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 22A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Went for fillers, Dr. Rafal has the magic touch. I'm 65, I look and feel better about myself. Dr. Rafal genuinely cares about her patients, I look natural not fake.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med School
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- SUNY- Health Science Center at Brooklyn (Formerly Downstate Medical Center)
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Rafal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafal works at
Dr. Rafal has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.