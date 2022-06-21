Overview

Dr. Elyse Rafal, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY- Health Science Center at Brooklyn (Formerly Downstate Medical Center) and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Rafal works at Elyse Rafal MD in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.