Overview

Dr. Elysa Shaw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Caring for Families in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.