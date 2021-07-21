Overview

Dr. Elyn Bowers, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin



Dr. Bowers works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.