Dr. Ely Tamano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fatima University College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Tamano works at Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.