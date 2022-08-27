Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD
Overview
Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Locations
-
1
VirtuaCenter for Organ Transplantation - Cherry Hill63 Kresson Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 796-9370
-
2
Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sebastian?
Dr. Sebastian saved my brother’s life. I will forever be greatful for what he did for him. Best hospital and the best liver transplant team of Virtual Virgen Lourdes Hospital. God bless them.
About Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1407094998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastian works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.