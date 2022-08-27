See All Transplant Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Dr. Sebastian works at Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

    VirtuaCenter for Organ Transplantation - Cherry Hill
    63 Kresson Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9370
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 757-3840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Biliary Atresia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 27, 2022
Dr. Sebastian saved my brother’s life. I will forever be greatful for what he did for him. Best hospital and the best liver transplant team of Virtual Virgen Lourdes Hospital. God bless them.
Ana S. — Aug 27, 2022
About Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407094998
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

