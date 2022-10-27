Overview

Dr. Ely Pelta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center



Dr. Pelta works at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.