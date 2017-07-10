Overview

Dr. Ely Brand, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brand works at Southeast Perinatal Associates, Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.