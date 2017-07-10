Dr. Ely Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ely Brand, MD
Overview
Dr. Ely Brand, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Perinatal Associates, Inc.601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 433-5090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely AMAZING doctor! I am about to have my 5 year post cancer visit and I can't be any happier! On my first visit with him 5 years ago, he took the time to explain what was going to happen and why it was going to happen in that sequence. A lot of people say that he is rude, or has no bedside manner, but when it comes down to it, it's not that he is rude, he is just being clinical. I'd much rather have him as a doctor than some really sweet doctor who has no clue what they are doing!
About Dr. Ely Brand, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1063492809
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand speaks French, German and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
