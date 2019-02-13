See All Oncologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Elwyn Cabebe, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elwyn Cabebe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Eden Medical Center, O'Connor Hospital, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Cabebe works at Stanford Cancer Center South Bay in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanford Cancer Center South Bay
    Stanford Cancer Center South Bay
2589 Samaritan Dr Rm 3200, San Jose, CA 95124
(408) 462-7282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Eden Medical Center
  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Blood Disorders
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Anemia
Blood Disorders
Bone Marrow Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 13, 2019
    DR CABEBE IS THE BEST......FROM THE TIME I WAS DIAGNOSED TO THE TIME I FINISHED ALL MY TRETMENTS.....THERE WAS NOTHING BUT PROFESSIONALISM AND KINDNESS AND EMPATHY....... HE AND HIS STAFF MADE MY PROCESS LESS FEARFUL.........HIS BEDSIDE MANNER IS ABOVE AND CRITICISM......HE WAS GENTLE WHEN HE NEEDED TO BE AND FIRM WHEN HE NEEDED TO BE....HE IS TO THE POINT AND VERY THOROUGH ALL WITH COMPASSION...........I HAVE FRIENDS THAT HAVE ALSO GONE TO HIM AND WE ALL "LOVE " HIM...........
    ROSE in MORGAN HILL, CA — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Elwyn Cabebe, MD

    Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    1821067281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Vermont|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elwyn Cabebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabebe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabebe works at Stanford Cancer Center South Bay in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cabebe’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

