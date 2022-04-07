See All Psychiatrists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Hjellen works at Frontier Health Services. Anchorage, AK in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frontier Health Services. Anchorage, AK
    4241 B St Ste 305, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 222-6603
  2. 2
    Frontier Health Services
    4325 Laurel St Ste 225, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 222-6688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Phobia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376713636
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seattle Children'S Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hjellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hjellen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hjellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hjellen works at Frontier Health Services. Anchorage, AK in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Hjellen’s profile.

    Dr. Hjellen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hjellen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hjellen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hjellen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hjellen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hjellen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

