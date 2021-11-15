Dr. Hamdoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elwaseila Hamdoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Elwaseila Hamdoun, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PARIYARAM / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Christus Santa Rosa Health System333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 704-3611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamdoun really takes the time to listen to concerns about my son. We never feel rushed during our appointments, and takes his time answering questions. He’s very knowledgeable. My son really likes him. Thank you.
About Dr. Elwaseila Hamdoun, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1528370764
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PARIYARAM / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamdoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdoun.
