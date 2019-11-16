Overview

Dr. Elvis Tanson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Tanson works at West Lane Medical Clinic in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.