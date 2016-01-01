Dr. Elvira Rives, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rives is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvira Rives, MD
Overview
Dr. Elvira Rives, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Rives works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elvira J Rives MD PA14505 Commerce Way Ste 800, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (305) 821-8861
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rives?
About Dr. Elvira Rives, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1619900610
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rives has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rives accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rives works at
Dr. Rives speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rives. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rives.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rives, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rives appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.