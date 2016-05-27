See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Elvira Parravicini, MD

Neonatal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Elvira Parravicini, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Parravicini works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Constipation
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Constipation

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 27, 2016
    Dr. Parravicini was the most amazing Dr. I saw through out my entire high risk pregnancy. Dr. Parravicini was caring and understanding and showed great interest in helping my son and i as best as she could. Unfortunately my case resulted in my infant demised however, the four and a half hours my son was with us Dr, Parravicini and her team were exceptional. Thank you so much and may the Lord Bless them always.
    Karen Jimenez in East Orange, NJ — May 27, 2016
    About Dr. Elvira Parravicini, MD

    Specialties
    • Neonatal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1649241522
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parravicini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parravicini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parravicini works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parravicini’s profile.

    Dr. Parravicini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parravicini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parravicini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parravicini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

