Dr. Elvira Lindwall, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kuban Medical Academy|Kuban State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lindwall works at Advanced Rheumatology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.