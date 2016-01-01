See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD

Neurology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kamenetsky works at Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Dawson, MD
Dr. Andrew Dawson, MD
2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD
Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. John Fitzgerald, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Sheepshead Bay
    4766A Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 332-3220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dystonia
Tremor
Vertigo
Dystonia
Tremor
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kamenetsky?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kamenetsky to family and friends

    Dr. Kamenetsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kamenetsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD.

    About Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275563165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamenetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamenetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamenetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamenetsky works at Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kamenetsky’s profile.

    Dr. Kamenetsky has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamenetsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamenetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamenetsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamenetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamenetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.