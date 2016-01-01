Overview

Dr. Elvira Kamenetsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kamenetsky works at Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.