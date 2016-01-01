Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elvira Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Elvira Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY-RADIATION ONCOLOGY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
1
Mediclinic of Georgia PC7887 Roswell Rd Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30350 Directions (404) 635-6644
2
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center303 Parkway Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 635-6644
3
Mercy At Chamblee5134 PEACHTREE RD, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (678) 843-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elvira Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467717686
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY-RADIATION ONCOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
