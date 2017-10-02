Dr. Elvin Yeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvin Yeo, MD
Overview
Dr. Elvin Yeo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Yeo works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic7160 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 824-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and excellent bedside manner. Answer questions appropriately and never rush during his clinic visits. Understands patients concerns. I had experience with other Obgyn at 38 weeks and am so thankful that I found Dr yeo, who agreed to see me. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Elvin Yeo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1144204637
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeo works at
Dr. Yeo speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.