Overview

Dr. Elvin Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Ruiz works at Hope TMS Neuropsych Ctr in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.