Dr. Elvin Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvin Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Elvin Garcia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elvin R. Garcia Md. Pa.811 E Fern Ave Ste 1, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 630-2114
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
I saw Ms Ruiz PA for this appointment but I absolutely love her, she is caring and patient and explains my bloodwork results thoroughly, I am extremely thankful I found some wonderful Drs that care. Thank you Dr Elvin Garcia and Ms Ruiz
About Dr. Elvin Garcia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1871547596
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Med Mntl Health Center
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.