Dr. Moreta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elvia Moreta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elvia Moreta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MIGUEL HERNINDEZ DE ELCHE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Moreta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology2680 Snelling Ave N Ste 120, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Directions (651) 644-4277
-
2
Mark W. Erhard M.d. P.A.2854 Highway 55 Ste 130, Saint Paul, MN 55121 Directions (651) 644-4277
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreta?
Dr. Moreta is rather unconventional, but she is thorough, and will fight for coverge for her patients. She treats the whole person, and is interested in making a person healthy overall. You need to plan a longer time than usual for appts., especially the first one, but you can be assured she is giving you the best treatment possible.
About Dr. Elvia Moreta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275566929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD MIGUEL HERNINDEZ DE ELCHE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreta works at
Dr. Moreta has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moreta speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.