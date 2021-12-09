Overview

Dr. Elva Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Community Action Partnership in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.