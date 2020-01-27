Overview

Dr. Elva Delport, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Delport works at Christiana Spine Center in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.