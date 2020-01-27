See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Elva Delport, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elva Delport, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Delport works at Christiana Spine Center in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christiana Spine PA
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3302, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4144
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Christiana Spine Center Imaging
    1101 Twin C Ln Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elva Delport, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316908866
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ptnr Ortho Rehab
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elva Delport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delport works at Christiana Spine Center in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Delport’s profile.

    Dr. Delport has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Delport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

