Dr. Elva Delport, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elva Delport, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Christiana Spine PA4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3302, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4144Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Christiana Spine Center Imaging1101 Twin C Ln Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
She is only one of a handful of doctors, in my lifetime, that I've had the confidence & trusted in like I do, & I hate to see her retire in April!
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Ptnr Ortho Rehab
- Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
Dr. Delport has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
