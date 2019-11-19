See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at Aventura Endocrine Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aventura Endocrine Associates PA
    2801 NE 213th St Ste 1015, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 937-3000
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Truly one of the finest doctors and best human beings I know. I am lucky to have such a caring physician!!
    Usher — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275551442
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Johannesburg Hosp-U Witwate
    • Johannesburg Hosp-U Witwate
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Aventura Endocrine Associates in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

