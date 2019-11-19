Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Aventura Endocrine Associates PA2801 NE 213th St Ste 1015, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 937-3000Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly one of the finest doctors and best human beings I know. I am lucky to have such a caring physician!!
About Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Johannesburg Hosp-U Witwate
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.