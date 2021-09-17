Dr. Oms has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elssy Oms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elssy Oms, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Oms works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Specialty Center560 Village Blvd Ste 150, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 331-8800
-
2
Psychiatric Specialty Center400 S Australian Ave Ste 422, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 331-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oms?
Esta doctora cambio mi vida. Es muy comprensiva y carinosa con mi familia. Antes yo tenia mucha ansiedad y dependia de muchos medicamentos pero poco a poco me fui liberando y fue gracias a su tratamiento y paciencia. La oficina es muy dificil de comunicarse y hay demasiado pacientes. Pero no quiero dejar a mi doctora.
About Dr. Elssy Oms, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1528099561
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oms works at
Dr. Oms has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oms speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Oms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.