Overview

Dr. Elson Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Elson M. Thomas, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.