Dr. Steelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsie Steelberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elsie Steelberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
- 1 1861 N Rock Rd Ste 203, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 630-8444
Dr Steelberg is the best doctor I have ever seen in my 78 years of life. She is kind, trusting of patients' opinions and feelings. She is current in her practice and on The cutting edge of treatment. I only pray I should have her as my doctor again. I would recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Elsie Steelberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1821072968
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
