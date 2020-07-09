Overview

Dr. Elsie Roca-Piccini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Roca-Piccini works at Robert Wood Johnson Med Grp in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

