Dr. Elsie Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Elsie Alvarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Tulasi D Polavarapu MD55 Greene Ave Ste 2C, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 540-7027
Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center Inc650 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 596-9800
Garden OB/GYN200 Garden City Plz Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-6400Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday2:00pm - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
Whitman Ingersoll Farragut Health Center297 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 596-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Elsie Alvarez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
