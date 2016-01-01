Overview

Dr. Else Jensen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Emanuel Medical Center Hsptlsts in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.