Overview

Dr. Elsa Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Reyes works at Medical Sinai Healthcare PC in Glendale, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.