Dr. Elsa Hale, MD
Overview
Dr. Elsa Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Locations
Citrus Park Gynecology6516 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 969-2340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hale has been my gynecologist for a few years now, and she is truly a wonderful physician. She listens to her patients and spends as much time is needed to provide the best care possible. She is clearly very knowledgeable regarding her area of expertise, and she seems truly passionate about women's care. She is very thorough with reviewing recommendations and needed information and is happy to answer any and all questions.I have recommended several friends to Citrus Park Gyn as the entire staff is so caring and outstanding. I trust the practice 100% and highly recommend Dr. Hale.
About Dr. Elsa Hale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.