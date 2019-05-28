Overview

Dr. Elsa Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.



Dr. Hale works at Citrus Park Gynecology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.