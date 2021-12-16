Overview

Dr. Elsa Gutierrez, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Dermcare in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.