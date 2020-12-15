Dr. Elquis Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elquis Castillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Elquis Castillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology and Oncology Associates of Alabama LLC705 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-0375
-
2
Gadsden Regional Medical Center1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-0375
-
3
Harrison Radiation Oncology P.c.200 Medical Center Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-0375
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
My experience with Dr. Castillo and his staff was full of personalized attention, a lifetime of study, continued education, and good judgment.
About Dr. Elquis Castillo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609890474
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Anemia, Esophageal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.