Overview

Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Abreu works at Champaign Dental Group in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.