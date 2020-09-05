Dr. Eloy Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eloy Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eloy Roman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
Eloy Roman MD PA5801 NW 151st St Ste 300, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 828-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Without his guidance, support, and knowledge we wouldn't know where we would be. Blessed to have him.
About Dr. Eloy Roman, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811018765
Education & Certifications
- U Miami/Jackson Hosp
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- U Central del Este
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
