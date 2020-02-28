Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elon Schwartz, MD
Dr. Elon Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
- 1 297 Knollwood Rd Ste 302, White Plains, NY 10607 Directions (914) 862-0494
He's very good
About Dr. Elon Schwartz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.