Dr. Elon Knoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elon Knoll, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Karmanos Cancer Center, Mclaren Oakland, Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Dr. Knoll works at
Locations
Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists11885 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 576-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- Karmanos Cancer Center
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My mom was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2018. After her surgery she was referred to Dr. Knoll. Dr. Knoll is the best Dr. a million times over. He was with my mom every step throughout her treatment. He is very calm, he listens and every and all questions, he makes sue your understand all of his answers, never in a hurry, he is very comforting, caring, explains everything with the greatest detail. Dr. Knoll and his staff are me and my moms guardian angel’s, we are very blessed to have him as my moms oncologist. Dr. Knoll and staff, thank you for saving my moms life, the compassion, care, dedication you provide daily, to all your patients is amazing and more then anybody can ask for. We are blessed and forever great-full. Thank you
About Dr. Elon Knoll, MD
- Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275859704
Education & Certifications
- Karmanos Canc Ctr/Wayne State U
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.