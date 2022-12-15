See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (155)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Chapman-Davis works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chapman-Davis?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Chapman-Davis is knowledgeable, experienced, professional and acts fast to address your situation. She is pleasant and explains so you can understand. I had a good outcome and will continue to be followed by her post-treatment. Her staff and Weill Cornell Hospital are very helpful and efficient. Overall very impressive.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chapman-Davis to family and friends

    Dr. Chapman-Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chapman-Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD.

    About Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689707606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham &amp;amp; Women Hospital|Brigham amp; Women Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapman-Davis works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chapman-Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Chapman-Davis has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman-Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman-Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.